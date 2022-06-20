There’s something wrong with the record Legislative: in Essonne, 18687 – 18668 = 19 votes missing from Cédric Villani

In a really close polling form, the mathematician, ex-LREM contributed by Nupes, was crushed by Paul Midy, the senior supervisor of La République en Marche.

The duel was supposed to be controversial. He brought forth a phenomenal outcome, which is played with 19 votes out of in excess of 37,000 cast. In the fifth supporters of Essonne, the active appointee, Cédric Villani, got 49.97% of the vote in the second round of the authoritative political race, while Paul Midy, the applicant of Ensemble, won 50.03%. Chosen with En Marche in 2017, however breaking with the larger part since his own experience for city chairman of Paris in 2020, Cédric Villani contended under the name of the New Popular Ecological and Social Union (Nupes), the get-together of the left. Will the media mathematician ask that we re-try the increments?

To cut down its previous dear, ex-scholarly and logical guarantee, the official development had sent a synthetically unadulterated component of macronism to the front. A man in the shadows, polytechnician Paul Midy is neither more nor not exactly the senior supervisor of La République, which has been running for a very long time. Before that, he worked seven years at the counseling firm McKinsey, of which he was one of the accomplices, and worked for new companies, having remarkably driven the food conveyance administration Frichti or the web-based wholesaler Jumia. He exploited the vote moves in an electorate that was fairly positive for the right, when he had won 30.5% of the vote in the primary round.Faced with this practically ideal manifestation of macronism, Cédric Villani has unquestionably paid for his hardliner nomadism with citizens during the past parliamentary term. The previous overseer of the Henri-Poincaré Institute and Fields medalist in 2010, who engaged in the subject of man-made reasoning, continuously moved toward left-wing scientists, until he upheld Yannick Jadot at the official. During a gathering with Libé between the two rounds of these regulative races, he explained: »If I had been informed quite a while back that I would wind up in the subsequent round battling against the development in which I committed in 2017, I could never have trusted it [… ]. In any case, I was unable to predict that this party would miss every one of the major natural gatherings.

