Best sekiro in 2022 [Based on 50 expert reviews]

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
5 used from 46,20€
- NONAME
- 2 ans
Sekiro Shadows Die Twice - Official Artworks
1 used from 59,94€
|Release Date
|2020-09-17T00:00:01Z
|Edition
|Illustrated
|Language
|Français
|Number Of Pages
|302
|Publication Date
|2020-09-17T00:00:01Z
|Format
|Illustré
Sekiro : Hanbei l'Immortel
4 used from 4,58€
|Is Adult Product
|Release Date
|2020-03-12T00:00:01Z
|Edition
|Illustrated
|Language
|Français
|Number Of Pages
|203
|Publication Date
|2020-03-12T00:00:01Z
|Format
|Illustré
Funko 54471 POP Games: Sekiro- Sekiro
15,00€ in stock
- From Sekiro, Sekiro, as a stylized POP! vinyl from Funko
- Couleur: Multicolore
- Number of items: 1.0
- Item package quantity: 1.0
- Age range description: Not appropriate for children under the age of 3
Sekiro: La seconde vie des souls
4 used from 19,72€
|Release Date
|2020-03-05T00:00:01Z
|Language
|Français
|Number Of Pages
|271
|Publication Date
|2020-03-05T00:00:01Z
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Part Number
|262696
|Is Adult Product
|Release Date
|2019-06-21T00:00:01Z
|Edition
|Standard
|Language
|Allemand
|Format
|DVD-ROM
CosplayStudio Empire Poster Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice | Kakemono en tissu | 100 x 40 cm | Motif : le loup
- Grand kakemono / tableau à rouler avec Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
- Impression couleur sur tissu
- Dimensions : environ 100 x 40 cm
- Facile à suspendre grâce à deux tubes en aluminium et deux crochets
- Motif : le loup
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks
2 used from 44,76€
|Release Date
|2020-10-20T00:00:01Z
|Edition
|01
|Language
|Anglais
|Number Of Pages
|144
|Publication Date
|2020-10-20T00:00:01Z
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
3 used from 59,98€
- Xbox one - jeu d'aventure
- 1X disque de jeu
- Tous les nouveaux mécaniciens
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Ultimate Game Guide: Important Tips, Combat, Walkthrough For Each Zone, Boss Battles And Guides, All Endings, Secret Locations and More
|Is Adult Product
|Release Date
|2019-09-26T00:00:01Z
|Language
|Anglais
|Number Of Pages
|494
|Publication Date
|2019-09-26T00:00:01Z
Qiuni Poster décoratif sur toile Motif Game Sekiro Shadows Die Twic 30 x 45 cm
- Si vous aimez la même série de produits, rendez-vous dans notre boutique pour rechercher les mots-clés pertinents, il y aura plus de produits
- Différent des posters en papier, les affiches sur toile ont une meilleure qualité et une durée de vie plus longue.
- Qualité : le produit est fabriqué peu de temps après l'achat. Il n'est pas stocké dans l'entrepôt parce que sa couleur sera insatisfaisante en raison de l'environnement de stockage. Elles sont toujours produites dans nos propres usines de fabrication.
- Décoration : très moderne. Vraiment accrocheur. Idéal pour tous les designs graphiques et photographiques modernes. Votre mur/pièce aura une légèreté et une beauté très particulières.
- Garantie : votre satisfaction est 100% garantie. Si vous n'êtes pas satisfait de notre peinture d'impression, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter, nous sommes prêts à fournir un remboursement complet dans les 30 jours suivant la réception.
Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Retro Style Videogames Notebook: Matte Finish Cover, Journal, Diary, 6x9 120 Pages, Lined College Ruled Paper, Planner
|Is Adult Product
|Release Date
|2022-01-03T00:00:01Z
|Language
|Anglais
|Number Of Pages
|120
|Publication Date
|2022-01-03T00:00:01Z
Sekiro Shadows Die Twice (PS4) - Imported Item [video game]
- Kill Ingeniously – FromSoftware delivers their best in class combat in this fast-paced, action-adventure game featuring all new mechanics
- Exploration is key – Players will experience the thrill of exploration and discovery in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice like never before. Through exploration, players can uncover new items, meet new characters, and encounter hidden enemies
- Armed – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay is centred around sword combat, enhanced by a variety of prosthetic arm attachments that supplement or change the way a player fights. Achieving strategic mastery of “Sekiro” or the “one-armed wolf’s” techniques and abilities, from prosthetic tools, swordplay to stealth and the grappling hook is no easy feat. To overcome difficulties and bring each situation under control, gamers must discover, integrate and use a variety of new tools when heading into
- One-armed wolf – Play as a highly talented shinobi in the service of a young lord raised in isolation. After suffering defeat at the hands of a shadowy Ashina samurai seeking the unique heritage of your master, the two of you are separated. Deep in the mountains, in a dilapidated temple, you reawaken to your fate. You must take back your master and exact revenge on your enemy at all cost
- Hard to the core – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a hard-core game worthy of the name FromSoftware. Miyazaki designed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice this way! Fans of FromSoftware will find the gameplay challenging, yet fun and rewarding. The quality of combat, level of challenge, and creative enemies and bosses are something that can only be found in a FromSoftware title
Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut (Playstation 4)
48,71€ in stock
1 used from 91,16€
- Jeu d'action et d'aventure réalisé par le studio sucker punch (infamous) avec une histoire inspirée de faits réels
- Jeu en open world avec des graphismes à couper le souffle, gameplay immersif: combat au corps à corps à l'arme blanche et à distance
- 1-4 joueurs, version physique, disponible en français et en anglais, exclusivité playstation
- Comprend l’île d’iki, une nouvelle extension scénarisée exclusive à ghost of tsushima director’s cut
- Contient l’ensemble du contenu rajouté depuis le lancement de ghost of tsushima, comme le mode multijoueur en co-op : légendes
Demon’s Souls sur PS5, Jeu d’action PlayStation 5, 1 joueur, Version physique, En français
54,90€ in stock
3 used from 56,11€
- Jeu d’Action-RPG sur PS5 : incarnez un guerrier solitaire tentant d’affronter les horreurs du royaume de Boletaria afin de bannir l’Ancien et devenir le Fléau des Démons
- Graphismes époustouflants, Gameplay immersif grâce aux combats réalistes et aux fonctionnalités uniques de la manette DualSense et à la technologie audio 3D Tempest
- Caractéristiques du jeu : 1 joueur, Version physique, Mode Multijoueur en ligne jusqu’à 6 joueurs, Qualité d’images 4K, Disponible en français et en anglais
- Compatibilité : console PS5 avec manettes DualSense, Exclusivité PS5
- Contenu de la livraison : 1 x Jeu Demon’s Souls sur PlayStation 5, Version physique, Jaquette en français, Bonus de précommande : Faux mortifère